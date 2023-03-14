ADVERTISEMENT

Protests as toll collection begins on recently inaugurated Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

March 14, 2023 11:16 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - Bengaluru

Jahnavi T. R.

A toll booth on the Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway. On the first day of toll collection following the inauguration, protests and technical glitches are being observed on the expressway. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K

After a few outfits staged protests opposing the NHAI’s decision to impose toll on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway from March 14 (Tuesday), the toll plaza near Kannaminike turned into a fortress with heavy police security. Since today is still the first day of collection, some technical glitches are also being faced.

ALSO READ
Toll of ₹135 fixed for cars from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta on Mysuru expressway

Commuters unhappy

Many commuters were not happy to pay toll and could be seen fighting near the toll gates.

A road user who was travelling to Ramanagara was angry as he was asked to pay a toll of ₹130. “Why are they imposing tax everywhere? Why should I pay so much to go such a short distance?” he questioned.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

With not all vehicles being equipped with Fastag, the problem of providing exact change has become a problem for both commuters and toll collectors on the expressway. “I was supposed to go to Mandya and I gave a ₹2,000 note near the toll gate. As the booth staff didn’t have change, they told me to take the service road instead. Now I have to spend extra time on the road,” said M Kumar, a commuter.

Minor malfunctions

Krishna Gowda, a JD(S) member from the Kengeri ward, asked, “Why should we pay toll before the project is completed?”

The beam which automatically opens near the toll gate was also reported to be malfunctioning slightly, leaving vehicles stuck behind the gate. “Since it is the first day, these protests and glitches are to be expected. But the situation is under control,” said a police officer on the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US