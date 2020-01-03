Protests against Citizenship Amendment Act pick up pace

Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and the proposed extension of National Register of Citizens (NRC) continued in the city on Friday, the 189th birth anniversary of social reformer and poet Savitribai Phule who campaigned for equality.

Over 25,000 people from the minority community gathered peacefully at the Eidgah Maidan at Chamarajpet to protest against the Act. This is the second such gathering by Muslims in the city, the first being on December 23, that reportedly saw the participation of nearly one lakh people.

The protest on Friday was organised by B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, Congress MLA from Chamarajpet. Several Islamic religious leaders, activists and progressive thinkers participated in the protest.

Veteran freedom fighter and veteran Gandhian H.S. Doreswamy, who was part of the protest, addressed the gathering, and pointed out that those who had gathered to protest against CAA and NRC had participated not as Muslims or Hindus but as Indians. “Do not bring in the aspect of religion to the protest. The protests are secular and people of all religion have opposed CAA and NRC,” he said. “While Pakistan was founded on the basis of religion, our country was formed on the basis of secular principles, emphasising on pluralism. Hence, bringing Pakistan into the debate is not right,” he added.

Speaking on the sidelines of the rally, Mr. Khan said that they need not prove their patriotism to anyone. “We were born here and we will die here. This is our land. Muslims in India are anxious about what will happen to them if CAA and NRC are implemented.”

To mark the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule, several Dalit activists and students gathered in front of Town Hall to protest against CAA, NRC and the National Population Register (NPR). Nearly 500 protesters held placards that read #GoBackModi and demanded the Centre roll back CAA.

A citizenship quiz

At the Institution of Agricultural Technologists, protesters held a ‘“Citizenship Quiz’ where 10 teams tested their knowledge on citizenship in India, CCA, NRC and NPR.

“This event is part of a larger campaign to raise awareness about the issue,” said Clifton D’Rosario of Hum Bharat Ke Log, the organiser of the event.

“My partner and I are quiz enthusiasts. We have been participating in the anti-CAA protests. This is just another way of getting to know more about it. We also like the idea of using quizzing as a means of protest,” said Akhila one of the participants.

As many as eight events this weekend

At least eight events are being organised over the weekend against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. This includes multiple protests, a seminar and lectures.

The group India Against CAA, which was formed during the recent protests, has organised a day-long satyagraha against the Act at Freedom Park on Saturday.

Hum Bharat Ke Log, a coalition of organisations against the Act, have called for a protest in front of Town Hall at 4 p.m. Two protests have been organised at Eidgah-e-Bilal on Bannerghatta Road and at Aramgah-e- Asgari on Hosur Road on Saturday.

The Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha has organised a day-long seminar at Maharani Science College from 11 a.m. on Saturday where former IAS officer Sashikanth Senthil and law professor Babu Mathew are expected to participate.

Several protests have been lined up on Sunday as well, including a ‘Burqa and Bindi Protest’ to mark the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule and opposition to CAA, NRC and NPR. Protesters will gather in front of Town Hall at 4 p.m.

The same day, advocate Alok Prasannakumar, a senior resident fellow of Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, will deliver a lecture ‘Exposing the CAA-NRC Agenda’ at Jai Bhim Bhavan at 5 p.m.