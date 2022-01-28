Protest staged against Ambedkar portrait removal on R-Day

Bengaluru

28 January 2022 23:43 IST

A group of activists on Friday staged a protest here condemning the alleged act of the Raichur Principal District and Sessions Judge getting a portrait of B.R. Ambedkar removed from the dais before unfurling the national flag during the Republic Day celebration on the premises of the district court.

They staged the protest near the Ambedkar statue in front of the Vidhana Soudha. In an appeal to the Chief Justice of Karnataka, the protesters demanded action against the Principal District and Sessions Judge.

The protesters said the act of removing the portrait was showing disrespect to the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. The participants, including advocates, Dalit activists, and people belonging to progressive groups, also demanded that in future portraits of Ambedkar be displayed and respects paid on occasions such as the Republic Day.

Demands were also made to provide reservations in the appointment of judges and other posts in the judiciary. “At present, there is hardly any representation of people belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes,” said Sirimane Nagaraj, one of the protesters.