Protest outside Syndicate meeting

Bengaluru

18 August 2021 00:37 IST

At the syndicate meeting of the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGUHS) on Tuesday, former syndicate members, who were removed after the BJP government came to power, staged a protest and expressed their dissent as the High Court has ordered that they be reinstated.

The BJP government had issued an order discontinuing five nominated members of the syndicate and two nominated members of the senate, and had nominated seven others in their place. The order was set aside by the High Court.

On Tuesday, a few former syndicate members questioned the university’s decision to conduct a syndicate meeting without reinstating them or inviting them for the meeting.

Advertising

Advertising

Jayakar Shetty, Vice-Chancellor, said that the order to reinstate them has to be issued by the government. “We have appraised the government as well as the Governor who is the Chancellor for universities about this matter,” he said.