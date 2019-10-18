Protest for better civic amenities at Bengaluru’s IT hub

Several hundred activists and citizens of all ages, including students marched through the Outer Ring Road (ORR) stretch in and around Marathahalli, Kunadanahalli Gate areas to protest the poor civic amenities in and around the IT hub.

The protest was organised by various citizen groups and resident welfare associations (RWAs) in and around Mahadevepura area including Bellandur, Varthur, Whitefield, Hoodi, Kaduhodi, Doddanekundi among others.

Protesters also assembled at various points including Marathahalli Bridge, eZone, Bagmane World, Prestige Tech Park on ORR.

Protestors were seen holding placards, shouting slogans against the elected representatives for failing to deliver and demanding better civic amenities.

Some placards read: “Why do they call it Rush hour while nothing moves”, “Show a solution not pollution”, “Beku beku raste beku. Beda beda traffic beda (We want roads and not traffic).”

“We have done most of the jobs of the elected representatives who have almost done nothing. Certain rights are not just given, they are guaranteed,” said Sana Ali, a protester and a resident of Marathahalli.

Students from several schools including Delhi Public School-East, Greenwood High participated in the protest.

“We suffer the trauma of traffic snarls every single day. Half our energy is gone in travelling alone. I am extremely happy that my school took us to the protest. Its a learning as well,” said a student form Delhi Public School-East.