Protest by persons with disabilities, caregivers

Persons with disabilities and their caregivers participated in a protest on Wednesday demanding a raise in pension.
Protesting under the banner of Karnataka State Disabled and Caregivers Federation (KSDCF), they said the ₹600 pension to those with 70% disability, and ₹1,400 to those with 75% and above disability, is ‘meagre’ and that the government should increase the amount to at least ₹5,000 per month.
Arpuda Rajan, zonal secretary of the federation, also said that the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 is yet to be implemented in the State, and the government should take steps to implement it soon.
