Protest by Bangalore University students after girl injured in accident on campus

Enraged students want the authorities concerned to deny use of the road inside the campus to motorists, as it is proving hazardous

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 10, 2022 17:09 IST

BBMP recently asphalted the road inside the campus during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and removed all the speed-breakers. Students say that, since then, motorists have been driving in a rash manner. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Hundreds of students staged a protest at Jnanabharati campus of Bangalore University (BU) after a 22-year-old girl was injured while boarding a BMTC bus on October 10 morning.

The victim, Shilpashri, a native of Bangarpet who stays in the hostel and is pursuing a course in mathematics, was trying to board the bus through the front door. But the driver moved the bus even before she could board, resulting in her losing balance. She came under the rear wheels.

Other students rushed Shilpashri to a nearby hospital in an autorickshaw where she is being treated in the Intensive care unit.

The Jnanabharati traffic police rushed to the spot. They detained the driver and seized the bus.

Students want BU to deny entry to motorists on road inside campus

Enraged students blocked roads, demanding that the authorities concerned deny use of the road inside the campus for public transport, as it is proving hazardous. The BBMP recently asphalted the road inside the campus and removed all the speed-breakers during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Students say that, since then, motorists have been driving in a rash manner.

