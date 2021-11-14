Bengaluru

Protest at Suchitra Film Society

A protest is being held in front of Suchitra Film Society (SFC), in South Bengaluru, on November 21 demanding a slew of measures to ensure that it is able to conduct all its activities periodically and freely.

Executive committee members of the Society, in a release, explained the circumstances under which the relationship between the Society, set up in 1971, and the Trust under which it functions, were strained after a corporate donor stepped in. This, they said, had led to several problems, including Society’s president losing permanent membership in the Trust, rent of the cinema hall on the premises being hiked exponentially and a corporate firm representative gaining permanent membership in the trust.

The protest will be held in front of SFC at Banashankari II Stage at 10.30 p.m.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 14, 2021 3:00:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/protest-at-suchitra-film-society/article37482826.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY