Protest at Suchitra Film Society

A protest is being held in front of Suchitra Film Society (SFC), in South Bengaluru, on November 21 demanding a slew of measures to ensure that it is able to conduct all its activities periodically and freely.

Executive committee members of the Society, in a release, explained the circumstances under which the relationship between the Society, set up in 1971, and the Trust under which it functions, were strained after a corporate donor stepped in. This, they said, had led to several problems, including Society’s president losing permanent membership in the Trust, rent of the cinema hall on the premises being hiked exponentially and a corporate firm representative gaining permanent membership in the trust.

The protest will be held in front of SFC at Banashankari II Stage at 10.30 p.m.