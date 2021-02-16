Bengaluru

Protest against rising fuel, gas price

The district committee of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) announced that it will hold a protest against the rising fuel and gas prices on Thursday.

In a press release issued on Monday, the Union stated that the steep increase in petrol, diesel and gas prices was unprecedented and inhumane. “The Central government is exploiting common people by a continuous increase in excise taxes. It is a matter of great shame that the Central government is extracting ₹32.98 and ₹31.93 of excise taxes on every litre of petrol and diesel respectively,” read the release.

The protest will be held at Mysore Bank Circle.

