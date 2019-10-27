Protest against Ravi’s statement

Several writers and artistes gathered here on Saturday to protest against the recent alleged derogatory remarks made by Minister for Kannada and Culture and Tourism C.T. Ravi against former members of cultural academies.

Faced with criticism that many RSS supporters were appointed as members and office-bearers of cultural academies, Mr. Ravi had alleged that the present government no longer appointed those “who bring chaos and ruin to society.”

In protest against this statement, a number of writers and artists gathered at Town Hall on Saturday with placards that read, “Artistes are the people who build society, not destroy them” and “Writers are not dividers, we are the caution of voice to the State.” They gathered under the banner of Sahithi-Kalavidara Balaga and demanded an apology from the Minister.

A memorandum was also submitted to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and he has responded positively via a tweet, said another member. He said in the tweet that the government was committed to the protection, development and independence of artistes and writers and that the government will not give any opportunity to bring disrespect to them.

Defending his statement, Mr. Ravi said such cultural academies are there “for constructive activities and not destructive activities such as dividing society on the basis of caste, religion or language. I did not point out to anyone in particular.” He said there was no question of apologising since he had made no mistake.