Protest against Orchids school continues; management says it has been transparent

January 30, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

A week after protests at its Nagarbhavi branch, parents of children studying in Orchids The International School protested in front of the Mahalakshmi Layout branch on Monday. 

Parents alleged that while they were given the impression that the school was affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) during admission, it had now come to light that it was affiliated to the State Board. The chain of schools have 21 branches, of which only a few have got CBSE affiliation, but they were given a “false impression” and the management has collected high fees as well, a protesting parent alleged. 

However, the school management, in a statement, claimed that they have been transparent about the status of affiliation of the schools during admission.

“Nine of our schools have CBSE/ICSE affiliation. Our recently opened schools are proposed to be a CBSE School in future and are undergoing the affiliation process by getting all the approvals/ permissions/ recognitions in place.  This is a time consuming and lengthy process. Normally, it takes 3 to 4 years for a school to formally get CBSE affiliation depending on when the school reaches Grade 8,” the statement said, adding the process had got delayed due to the pandemic and the schools would get CBSE affiliation soon.

