The Halasuru Gate police on Thursday detained seven human right activists who gathered at Mysuru Bank Circle to launch an awareness campaign on “My food my right” to protest against meat ban.

As part of the protest, the activist shared kebabs with each other and also distributed it to passers-by who later joined the protest to spread the awareness.

Activist and advocate Narasimhamurthy, who was part of the protest, said that being Dr. Ambedkar Jayanthi, it was a festive mood among his followers not only in India but worldwide. During the festival, the followers would like to eat meat and banning its sale was against the right to food under the Constitution.

