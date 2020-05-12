Bengaluru

Protest against hospital after patient’s death

Tension prevailed around Apollo Hospital in Jayanagar when over 50 people protested alleging that negligence led to the death of a woman on Sunday.

The family members said that the deceased, Satyavathi, suffering from gastritis, was brought to the hospital from Ramakrishna Sevashrama after her condition deteriorated. However, doctors at the hospital were reluctant to admit her suspecting that she might have COVID-19. The victim had to suffer in the ambulance for over 45 minutes, they said.

Agitated family members protested demanding immediate medical attention. The doctors finally agreed to admit her and began treatment but the victim failed to respond. The family blamed the hospital for not treating the patient on time. The police pacified the family. No complaint has been filed, an officer said. Meanwhile, the doctors had taken swab samples of the deceased and sent it for examination.

Yateesh Govindaiah, Unit Head, Apollo Hospitals, Jayanagar, said the patient was brought from another hospital in a critical condition with fever and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) with septic shock. He said they tried to resuscitate her for over an hour.

