Protest against delay in completing Shivananda Circle flyover

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest against the delay in completing the steel bridge at Shivananda Circle on Friday. The party workers said that years of delay in completing the project is causing a lot of problems for motorists using the road and shopkeepers on the stretch.
“It has been more than three-and-a-half years. The BBMP is still buying time to complete the project. Not even 40% of the work is done. No one is made accountable for the lapse, and people are made to suffer. The project cost has increased from ₹19 crore to ₹60 crore over the years. Not only this project, we are going to raise our voice for non-completion of projects in other areas of the city too,” said Shanthala Damle, State co-convenor, AAP. “They cannot build a bridge, can they build a city?”
