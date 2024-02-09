ADVERTISEMENT

Prosthetic limb camp in Bengaluru

February 09, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Prayaas, the social initiative of the students of EPGP students of IIM Bangalore along with Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (Jaipur Foot), an organisation for disabled people, is organising a free prosthetic limb camp on February 18 at the IIMB campus, Bannerghatta Road.

The free prosthetic limb camp will consist of three types of prosthetic limb fitments – above-knee prosthetics, callipers, and below-knee prosthetics. The first 50 registered candidates from economically disadvantaged families will be eligible for free prosthetic limb transplantation. For details, visit http://bit.ly/IIMBPrayaas.

