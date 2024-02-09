Prosthetic limb camp in Bengaluru

February 09, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

Prayaas, the social initiative of the students of EPGP students of IIM Bangalore along with Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (Jaipur Foot), an organisation for disabled people, is organising a free prosthetic limb camp on February 18 at the IIMB campus, Bannerghatta Road.

The free prosthetic limb camp will consist of three types of prosthetic limb fitments – above-knee prosthetics, callipers, and below-knee prosthetics. The first 50 registered candidates from economically disadvantaged families will be eligible for free prosthetic limb transplantation. For details, visit http://bit.ly/IIMBPrayaas.

