Prosthetic limb camp in Bengaluru

February 09, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

Prayaas, the social initiative of the students of EPGP students of IIM Bangalore along with Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (Jaipur Foot), an organisation for disabled people, is organising a free prosthetic limb camp on February 18 at the IIMB campus, Bannerghatta Road.