Proposed Sankey flyover triggers political slugfest

The proposed flyover to be built on Sankey Road has become a political bone of contention with the Opposition Congress and the BJP indulging in a war of words over the project.

Condemning filing of FIRs against citizens, who protested against the Sankey flyover proposed by the government, Congress leader Priyank Kharge on Sunday, April 2, alleged that the BJP government is stifling the voice of public who speak against atrocities, and the project was being pushed for 40% commission.

“FIR has been filed against 60 to 70 residents of Malleswaram for having spoken against Sankey flyover. As many as 22,000 signatures have been collected against the project and widening of the Sankey Road. Around 2,000 children have also requested Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to drop the project,” he told presspersons here. He promised that the project will be stopped and cases against public will be withdrawn once the Congress government comes to power. “Action will be taken against police officials who are behaving like agents of BJP,” he said.

“If the project is pro-people, why was public opinion not sought? Has it received approval from BMLTA? Where is the DPR for such a big project?” he asked. Pointing out at the NGT order on maintaining buffer zone of 30 mts from the lake, Mr. Kharge asked has there been any study on the impact of the project on Sankey lake. “Has the NGT directives been followed in this case? Government has not released any public documents and nobody is given any information. These are the questions that the citizens have asked.”

He said: “When public including, senior citizens and children staged protest on February 19, criminal cases have been filed against them. Using pedestrian footpath has been made a crime. Without any complaint, cases have been registered up suo moto.”

Congress candidate from Malleswaram Anup Iyengar alleged that Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwathnarayan misused his position to ensure police filed cases against the public.

Meanwhile, making it clear that the final decision regarding the Sankey Road flyover has been entrusted to the BMLTA based on the public opinion, Dr. Ashwath Narayanan, accused Priyanka Kharge of politicising the issue despite being well aware of the facts.

He maintained that he had no personal interests about the decision on the project. “I have also spoken to NGOs who had been opposing the project and listened to their views. As per their suggestions, the BBMP has entrusted the work of the project to the BMLTA. Despite knowing this, the Congress, which has been sidelined in Malleswaram, is making baseless allegations and acting meaninglessly,” he lashed out.

The plan of the project is based on public opinion. But, Congress leaders have started this gimmick as soon as the elections were announced just to achieve their selfish motives, he said, adding that the project has nothing to do with the elections. It has been prepared after scientifically studying the environment. Priyank Kharge has now formed a team against the project just to draw the attention of people, he said.

He said that he has nothing to do with the police registering the case against protestors. “The police have taken action considering the law and order situation,” he said.