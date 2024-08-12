Proposed advertisement bye-laws should not permit putting up of hoardings near footpaths, populated places: Karnataka High Court  

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday, August 12, said that it is expected that the proposed Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (Advertisement) Bye-Laws, 2024, should include penal provisions, which may act as a deterrent against defaulters and wrong doers besides initiating penal action against them.

Also, it is expected that the provisions of the bye-laws are incorporated to ensure that BBMP continuously monitors the activities of unauthorised putting up of flexes, hoardings, and advertisements.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Aravind issued directions in this regard while hearing the PIL petition, which the court suo motu had initiated last month on the failure of the BBMP to prevent illegal hoardings despite several directions issued by the Court in the PIL petitions, filed way back in 2017, which had complained about menace of illegal hoardings, flexes and advertisements across the city.

The Bench also said that bye-laws should also have provisions to make authorities ensure that extra precaution is taken to prevent accidents even from the flexes and advertisement hoardings that would be put up even with the valid permission as per the law.

Not near footpaths

Meanwhile, the Bench made it clear that bye-law should also have a provision not to permit the putting up of flexes, hoardings, etc., in the places near pedestrian paths, near the places where there is more human movement and in the densely populated areas.

As the government and the BBMP advocates said that the proposed bye-laws, a draft of which was notified on July 19 giving 30 days to the public to send objections and suggestions, would be finalised 15 days from August 19, the Bench directed that the final bye-laws be placed before the Court for its consideration.

Also, the Bench gave liberty to the petitioners to submit their suggestions to the draft bye-laws tro the authorities and submit the copies of such suggestions to the Court. Further hearing on the petitions is adjourned till September 25.