Proposal to rename road dropped

At the council meeting, the ruling BJP dropped the proposal to rename the stretch between Kalasipalya Bus Stand and Chamarajpet 1st Main Road as Tipu Sultan Palace Road and retain its present name Alur Venkatagiri Rao Road.

The council approved a proposal to rename Jumma Masjid Road as Devara Dasimayya Road.

Opposition Congress councillors demanded a debate on the subject. However, the demand fell on deaf ears, as the Ruling Party Leader K. Muneendra Kumar went on reading the proposed subjects that the Mayor later approved.

Opposition Leader Abdul Wajid told reporters that he would challenge the decision under Rule 51 and demand a debate. “The BJP is indulging in politics even in naming of roads. They are showing their communal colours,” he said.

Later, former mayor N. Manjunath Reddy objected to the reduction in rental and lease rates to some properties, another subject which was approved by the council amidst din. “The rental and lease rates should be fixed based on the guidance value. This is in the interest of the BBMP’s fiscal health. Any reduction in rates will only affect the finances of the civic body,” he said.