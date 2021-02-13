Proposal to pedestrianise Gandhi Bazaar revived

13 February 2021 07:48 IST

On Friday, DULT presented the blue print

Nearly two years after pedestrianisation of Gandhi Bazaar was proposed by the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT), there seems to some traction in the project.

On Friday, the blue print was presented before Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad, DULT head V. Manjula and Chikpete MLA Uday B. Garudachar.

The busy 700-metre stretch between Tagore Park Circle and Ramakrishna Ashram has been proposed to be pedestrianised. Apart from pedestrians, only cycles and electric vehicles will be allowed. After the presentation, Mr. Prasad directed DULT officials to elicit public opinion before finalising the plan.

Gandhi Bazaar is a shopping hub, with street vendors lined up on the pavement selling fruits, vegetables, flowers and puja materials.

Parking facilities

DULT’s proposal includes separate parking facility for two-wheelers, cars and autorickshaws, vending zones for street vendors and wide pavements for obstruction-free pedestrian movement. A multi-level car parking facility has been planned next to the flower market at Gandhi Bazaar.

Early last year, attempts were made to revive the project. The then Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar had inspected the area with Mr. Garudachar and project consultants. DULT had presented three options – complete pedestrianisation, partial pedestrianisation and a mix of both with adequate parking facilities.

However, the plan was once again put on the backburner following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.