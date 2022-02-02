Proposal to increase BBMP limits dropped

Delimitation Committee likely to submit its report to the government soon

The proposal to include urbanised pockets in the 1 km radius of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) under the civic body seems to have been dropped.

Gaurav Gupta, who heads the delimitation committee, stated that the work on the draft report is almost complete and would be submitted to the government shortly. “Areas notified as BBMP (i.e. 800 sq km comprising 198 wards) have been considered for delimitation and creation of 243 wards,” he said.

Sources privy to the development claimed that this is because the State Government had not given any direction to the committee with regard to inclusion of new areas.

The inclusion of new areas in the 1 km radius of BBMP limits and increasing number of wards to 250 was first proposed by the Joint Select Committee of the State Legislature, headed by BJP MLA S. Raghu. The BBMP Act, 2020, too allows up to 250 wards.

Yeshwantpur, Dasarahalli, Bengaluru South, Yelahanka and Mahadevapura Assembly segments have many gram panchayats. The areas coming under the gram panchayats here have been completely urbanised. This was the rationale behind the proposal to bring these areas under the BBMP limits.

Satish Reddy, BJP MLA who was a member of the Legislature committee, said that there is already a lot of disparity in size of ward and average population among the wards in core city and those in outer zones. If the average ward population is limited to around 35,000 to 40,000, the number of wards within the existing limits will be around 243.

“If the new areas are to be included, the number of wards will further increase by at least 30,” he pointed out and added that this inclusion would take the strength of the BBMP council to around 300 councillors, including nominated councillors.

“This will become unwieldy and unmanageable. Moreover, the areas that were added to BBMP in 2007 are still lacking basic infrastructure, such as water and sanitation. Hence, it was decided to not include any new area, but instead rationalise the existing large wards in outer zones and take administration closer to the people,” he stated.

Sources also claimed that members of some gram panchayats that were proposed to be included in BBMP limits had sought a stay. “These members have just assumed power after winning the panchayat elections held recently. Inclusion of these areas will jeopardise their position,” sources pointed out.

Krishna Byre Gowda, Congress MLA and member of the legislature committee, said it was no surprise that the state government that proposed inclusion of new areas with the sole purpose of deferring the polls to BBMP council had now dropped the plan. He also said that if new areas are included in BBMP limits, the gram panchayat members from here will become members of the BBMP council without facing any election.

“Moreover, members from Opposition parties have won more seats than the ruling BJP in gram panchayat elections. This is another reason for the government to give up on the inclusion plans,” he alleged.