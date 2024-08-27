GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Proposal made to install AI-powered cameras in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison

Published - August 27, 2024 06:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Home Minister G. Parameshwara addressing presspersons in Bengaluru on Monday.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara addressing presspersons in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI

One of the main mechanisms to ensure checks and balances within the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison complex has been round-the-clock CCTV camera surveillance.

However, the events of Saturday and Sunday [CCB sleuths recovering footage of contraband items being moved out of cells ahead of a raid, and a photo and a video of Darshan going viral] show that this has been a case of the fence eating the crop. 

“The incidents have unearthed serious lapses in the CCTV camera monitoring facility. There are some black sheep in the department which led to such an incident,” said Malini Krishnamurthy, Director-General of Police, Prisons and Correctional Services.

Among the nine suspended prison officials are those deployed at the CCTV camera monitoring control room, sources said. “It is unfortunate that despite high security features like advanced jammers and CCTV cameras, such incidents continue to take place,” lamented Home Minister G. Parameshwara, announcing a review of the security measures at the prison. 

AI-powered cameras 

Sources in the Prisons and Correctional Services Department said that a proposal has been made to deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered CCTV cameras for foolproof monitoring of the prison area. AI-powered cameras will flag and record violations, without human intervention, a senior officer said. 

However, this is not the first time high-tech security measures are being installed in the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison and insiders told The Hindu that most of these measures have been an eyewash and a farce.

“There is a network of senior convicts who are made in-charges of overseeing some aspects of prison life. They are the conduits between officials and inmates. Everything including narcotics, cigarettes, liquor, outside food, and several other facilities were available inside the prison for a price. There have been many scandals and many security measures, but the reality of prison life hasn’t changed,” the official said.

