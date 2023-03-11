Proposal for staff cut and closure of teacher training institutes opposed

March 11, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) has proposed rationalising and restructuring all teacher training institutes across Karnataka in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

This includes the reduction of teaching and non-teaching staff by 25% at District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET), College of Teachers’ Education (CTE) and Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT).

The department has listed 228 teaching and non-teaching staff as excess among 1,423 in these institutions and submitted a proposal to the State government for redeployment. More crucially, the department has proposed shutting down all six Government Teachers’ Training Institutions (GTTI).

Department draws flak

While the department has argued that patronage for these institutes has reduced and defended the restructuring or shutting down of GTTIs, the proposal has drawn criticism from several quarters.

The Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association and the Karnataka State BEOs’ Association have written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai criticising the restructuring proposal. “Reducing staff in DIETs, CTEs, and DSERTs is not the solution. Shutting down any institution is not welcome. Instead, the government should strengthen these institutions with proper infrastructure and faculty and offer new courses,” the letter said.

“The GTTIs and other government institutions are the last resort for rural, social and economically backward students for teacher training courses. Instead of reducing the staff and shutting down institutions, strengthening infrastructure is the need of the hour,” said a faculty member of one of the GTTIs.

Developmental educationist Dr. V.P. Niranjanaradhya saw a conspiracy behind the restructuring proposal, to weaken the public sector to hand over teacher education to private players in the long run. He also alleged that this would deny quality education to marginalised children as these institutions are often the only available institutions at the district level to support the academic aspects of the government schools at the block, cluster and school level.

Appeal to Minister

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, from the erstwhile Mysuru royal family, has written to School Education and Literacy Minister B.C. Nagesh, requesting him not to shut down GTTIs. The GTTI in Mysuru, started in 1928, by the erstwhile kings of the Wadiyar family, is just five years shy of celebrating its centenary. There are six GTTIs providing teacher education in Sindhanur, Dharwad, Kalaburgi, Mysore, Chikkanahalli and Hosadurga.