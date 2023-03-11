Proposal for staff cut and closure of teacher training institutes opposed

March 11, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) has now proposed to rationalise and restructure all teacher training institutes across Karnataka in accordance with National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

This includes reduction of both teaching and non-teaching staff by 25% at District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET), College of Teachers Education (CTE) and Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT). The Department has listed a total of 228 teaching and non-teaching staff as excess among 1,423 staff in all these institutions and submitted the proposal to the State government for redeployment. More crucially, the department has proposed to shut down all six Government Teachers Training Institutions (GTTI).

While the department has argued that these institutes have reduced patronage and defended the restructuring and shutting down of GTTIs, the proposal has drawn the ire from several quarters.

Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association and Karnataka State BEOs’ Association have written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai coming down heavily on the restructuring proposal. “Reducing staff in DIETs, CTEs and DSERTs is not the solution. Shutting down any institution is definitely not welcomed. Instead, the government should strengthen all these institutions through providing proper infrastructure, faculty and offer new courses,” the letter said.

“The GTTIs and other government institutions are the last resort for the rural, social and economically backward students for teacher training courses. Instead of reducing the staff and shutting them down, strengthening them is the need of the hour,” said a faculty member of one of the GTTIs.

Developmental educationist Dr. V.P. Niranjanaradhya saw a conspiracy to weaken the public sector to hand over teacher education to private players in the long run, behind the restructuring proposal. He also alleged that this will deny quality education to marginalised children as these institutions are often the only available institutions at the district level to support the academic aspects of the government schools at the block, cluster and school level.

Proposal to shut down GTTIs opposed

Pramoda Devi Wadeyar, from the erstwhile Mysuru royal family, has written to School Education and Literacy minister B.C. Nagesh, requesting him to not shut down GTTIs. The GTTI in Mysuru started in 1928, by the erstwhile kings of the Wadeyar family, is just five years shy of celebrating its centenary. There are six GTTIs providing teacher education in Sindhanur, Dharwad, Kalaburgi, Mysore, Chikkanahalli and Hosadurga.