The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has extended the property tax rebate of 5% till June 30. An order to this effect was issued by Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.

This year, in light of the surge in COVID-19 cases and the lockdown up to June 7, the civic body has decided to extend the rebate period till the end of June, the order stated.