ADVERTISEMENT

Property tax dues: BBMP seizes movable goods from Mantri mall

February 18, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Saturday seized various movable assets from Mantri Square mall at Malleswaram over property tax dues.

The civic body had been conducting the property tax collection drive in the eight zones for the last few days. BBMP staff from west zone, including marshalls, raided the mall and seized various movable assets, including computers, laptops, chairs, tables, and electronic goods.

Yogesh C., Joint Commissioner, BBMP West Zone, told reporters that mall authorities had not paid property tax since 2018-19. “The total outstanding amount is ₹42.63 crore. We have been serving notice to the mall administration. However, they have not paid the dues. Hence, on Saturday, according to the procedure, we seized various movable assets from the mall,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In 2021, the BBMP had sealed the mall for a few hours before it was reopened after the administrators handed over demand drafts for ₹5 crore.

Mr. Yogesh said the value of the seized goods would be calculated as per the procedure and the civic body would severe notice on further action.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Bangalore

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US