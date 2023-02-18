Property tax dues: BBMP seizes movable goods from Mantri mall

February 18, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Saturday seized various movable assets from Mantri Square mall at Malleswaram over property tax dues.

The civic body had been conducting the property tax collection drive in the eight zones for the last few days. BBMP staff from west zone, including marshalls, raided the mall and seized various movable assets, including computers, laptops, chairs, tables, and electronic goods.

Yogesh C., Joint Commissioner, BBMP West Zone, told reporters that mall authorities had not paid property tax since 2018-19. “The total outstanding amount is ₹42.63 crore. We have been serving notice to the mall administration. However, they have not paid the dues. Hence, on Saturday, according to the procedure, we seized various movable assets from the mall,” he said.

In 2021, the BBMP had sealed the mall for a few hours before it was reopened after the administrators handed over demand drafts for ₹5 crore.

Mr. Yogesh said the value of the seized goods would be calculated as per the procedure and the civic body would severe notice on further action.