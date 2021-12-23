‘Property tax collection in Bengaluru will go up once legal issues around Akrama Sakrama are cleared’

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai informed the Karnataka legislative Council that Bengaluru has 18.52 lakh properties, on December 23, 2021.

Many of the properties out of the tax net are constructions with violations

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said the State Government will take steps to enhance the property tax collected in Bengaluru. The property tax collection in Bengaluru is expected to go up once all the properties are brought into the tax net after clearing legal hurdles pertaining to the Akrama Sakrama scheme.

Answering a question by BJP member N. Ravi Kumar during question hour in the legislative Council on December 23, Mr. Bommai said Bengaluru has 18.52 lakh properties. Owners of 13.56 lakh properties have assessed their tax under the Self Assessment Scheme. Among them, 97,057 are commercial properties, 9,112 are multi-storey housing complexes and 12.59 lakh are residential properties. BBMP officials have issued notices to owners of 10,516 properties, as officals were not satisfied with their claims, he said.

Many of the properties out of the tax net are constructions with violations. Sakrama scheme, meant for regularisation of properties, has been challenged in court.

“We are making efforts to clear the hurdles in implementing the scheme. Once the properties, those in B-katha, are regularised, the property tax collection will improve,” he said.