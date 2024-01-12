GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pronab Mohanty to head Cyber Economics and Narcotics Crime Division of CID

January 12, 2024 01:34 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau,Imran Gowhar 10146

Pronab Mohanty, Additional Director-General of Police, Police Computer Wing, has been given the concurrent charge of the newly created post of ADGP Cyber Economics and Narcotics.

With this, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which had two verticals headed by ADGP for economic offences and ADGP, CID, has added a third vertical of ADGP exclusively for cybercrime cases. The CID had proposed the government to grant two senior posts to monitor and handle the growing cybercrime cases effectively.

According to sources, as many as 18,000 cases related to cybercrimes were registered in 2023, with a maximum detection rate of 7%.

Besides cybercrime cases, the CID handles narcotics, human trafficking, organised crime, and nodal office for specialised crime with national and international interest. The CID proposed to the government to post competent officials for speedy and effective supervision of cybercrime cases to take them to their logical end.

“The existing CEN police stations are not adequate to handle the growing number of cases,” said a senior police official.

Related Topics

Bangalore / police / cyber crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.