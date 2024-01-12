Pronab Mohanty to head Cyber Economics and Narcotics Crime Division of CID

January 12, 2024 01:34 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - Bengaluru

Pronab Mohanty, Additional Director-General of Police, Police Computer Wing, has been given the concurrent charge of the newly created post of ADGP Cyber Economics and Narcotics.

With this, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which had two verticals headed by ADGP for economic offences and ADGP, CID, has added a third vertical of ADGP exclusively for cybercrime cases. The CID had proposed the government to grant two senior posts to monitor and handle the growing cybercrime cases effectively.

According to sources, as many as 18,000 cases related to cybercrimes were registered in 2023, with a maximum detection rate of 7%.

Besides cybercrime cases, the CID handles narcotics, human trafficking, organised crime, and nodal office for specialised crime with national and international interest. The CID proposed to the government to post competent officials for speedy and effective supervision of cybercrime cases to take them to their logical end.

“The existing CEN police stations are not adequate to handle the growing number of cases,” said a senior police official.