Promote green fire crackers: Environment Minister  

October 16, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre has stressed the need for promoting green firecrackers. Mr. Khandre, who held a meeting with the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board officials regarding the ban on firecrackers which are harmful to the environment, said that the Supreme Court itself has banned the manufacture, transportation, stocking, and sale of firecrackers which are harmful to the environment.

He said that this should be strictly implemented by the board and the district administration and local bodies.

Check QR code

On whether fireworks would be allowed from neighboring States into Karnataka, Mr. Khandre said that checks are going on at the border. He added that buyers can scan for QR codes on firecraker boxes to know whether the crackers they are buying are indeed green firecrackers or not.

“If people are made aware of the dangers of firecrackers, green firecrackers can be promoted and smoke-emitting, hazardous firecrackers can be banned,“ Mr. Khandre said.

He also instructed the officials to work hard to create awareness about promoting green crackers among young and the old.

Following the recent firecracker accident at Attibele on the outskirts of Bengaluru, the State government announced a ban on bursting conventional firecrackers during political processions, festivals, religious processions, and marriages.

Pending applications

Mr. Khandre also asked the board to dispose of applications seeking a No Objection Certification (NOC) within a time limit.

“Applications seeking permission for setting up green category industrial units will be processed within 30 days, orange category applications will be processed within 45 days, and red category applications within 90 days,” he said.

He added that over 1,400 applications are pending in the board without disposal. “Delaying them is not right, the applications should be disposed of within the time limit, if there is any unnecessary delay, the concerned officials will be held responsible,” he added.