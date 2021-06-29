Promising six-pack, gym trainer cheats techie of over ₹6 lakh

Bengaluru

A gym trainer has been booked by the Girinagar police for allegedly cheating a 26-year-old techie after offering to help him get a six pack.

The victim, Kaushik K., enrolled in the empower fitness centre and paid the fee of ₹3,000 for three months. The accused offered to help him get the desired results within three months and took ₹1.4 lakh.

The accused Mohan Kumar was not a certified trainer and Kaushik alleged that he developed health complications and was under medical treatment for a week.

Later, Mohan Kumar forced him to get a personal loan of ₹6 lakh and promised to pay him in instalments. Initially, Kumar paid a few instalments, but later refused to pay, following which Kaushik started getting calls from the banks to repay the loan, he alleged.

When Kaushik confronted Kumar, he threatened him with dire consequences and refused to pay, he alleged.

Based on the complaint, the police summoned Kumar and questioned him.

Kumar claimed that the duo had entered an agreement to run the gym in partnership and Kaushik invested money. As per the agreement, the duo was supposed to share the profit but due to the pandemic, the business was under loss.

The police have now asked Kumar to get the agreement papers for further investigation.