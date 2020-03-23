Prohibitory orders till March 31

The Bengaluru city police enforced prohibitory orders from Tuesday to March 31 to enforce a strict lockdown. Barring essential services, businesses, private transport and commercial establishments should remain closed, Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said. Police will take strict action if people step out unnecessarily, he added.

Mr. Rao held a meeting with senior police officers directing them to enforce the lockdown strictly.

Barring grocery shops and hotel kitchens, all business establishments are restricted. The service in hotels is barred while parcel and food home delivery is allowed.

The decision was taken after Sunday evening situation where large number of people were found moving around on the streets.

Essentials services such as shops selling vegetables/fruits, milk, and groceries, and pharmacies will be open. No other shop should be open till further orders, he said.

“We are going to enforce strict action against people who come out on streets unnecessarily. We have a provision under IPC section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and also KP Act 30 (L) to initiate action against them. I hope people understand the situation and cooperate and stay at home”, Mr. Rao said.

Since Sunday as many as 5,000 home quarantine stamping was carried out by special teams to ensure they remain home in public interest. “I have received calls that some of those stamped are moving in BMTC buses and sitting in restaurants. Please call Namma 100 (control room). These people will be picked up, arrested and sent to government quarantine,” he said.

Health Dept. appeal

The State Health Department has asked all those who attended Mir Mukhtiar Ali’s concert on March 12 at 7.30 p.m. in Chowdaiah Memorial Hall to inform helpline numbers 104, 080-46848600 and 080-66692000 voluntarily.

This advisory is being issued in view of a participant of the concert being tested COVID-19 positive.