Bengaluru

Prohibitory orders till April 20 midnight

City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao imposed prohibitory orders for six days from Tuesday midnight to April 20 midnight. He directed police personnel to intensify the enforcement and ensure that there was no unnecessary movement on the road. People violating the lockdown will be booked under the National Disaster Management Act and also under Section 188 (Disobedience of the law) of the IPC.

He also instructed enforcement teams to ensure that people who are advised to remain under home quarantine follow the rules. Strict action will be taken against those found violating home quarantine, he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 15, 2020 1:11:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/prohibitory-orders-till-april-20-midnight/article31342615.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY