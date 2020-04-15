Prohibitory orders till April 20 midnight

City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao imposed prohibitory orders for six days from Tuesday midnight to April 20 midnight. He directed police personnel to intensify the enforcement and ensure that there was no unnecessary movement on the road. People violating the lockdown will be booked under the National Disaster Management Act and also under Section 188 (Disobedience of the law) of the IPC.

He also instructed enforcement teams to ensure that people who are advised to remain under home quarantine follow the rules. Strict action will be taken against those found violating home quarantine, he said.