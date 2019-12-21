Prohibitory orders lifted, city to witness pro- and anti-CAA demonstrations

With the end of the three-day prohibitory order on Saturday midnight, the city is set to witness multiple demonstrations both against and in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, on Sunday. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao told The Hindu that the city police has given permission to all demonstrations planned for December 22.

Those opposing the enactment of CAA have organised two protests on Sunday: ‘Hum Bharat ke Log’, the organisers of protests across the country on December 19, will be holding a ‘Satyagraha for National Unity’ calling people to reject the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, National Registry of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). The satyagraha will be held at Quddus Saheb Eidgah on Miller's Road from 11 a.m.

Some organisations have organised a demonstration to record cultural resistance under the banner ‘Plural India, Strong India’ at 4 p.m. at Town Hall. Several artists and writers are expected to participate in the event.

Meanwhile, a group of BJP supporters have organised a demonstration in favour of CAA, 2019, under the banner ‘#IndiaSupportsCAA’. “We welcome our persecuted brothers from across the border with open arms,” the rally organiser Shivakumar told The Hindu. It will be held at 10 a.m. in front of Town Hall.

The city was calm on Saturday. A massive protest, which had been organised by a joint action committee of Muslim religious leaders of the city on Saturday, was called off at the last minute and rescheduled for Monday. As protesters began to assemble at the Eidgah ground in the morning amid tight security, the organisers announced that they had postponed the rally on the request of Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao. “Prohibitory orders are in place and we decided to cooperate with the police,” one of the organisers said.