Prohibitory orders in city for a week

March 14, 2022 22:50 IST

Bengaluru

Prohibitory orders have been clamped in Bengaluru for the next one week and the city police sounded high alert in the wake of High court judgment on hijab issue on Tuesday. All types of gatherings, including protests and celebrations, have been banned.

Meanwhile, schools and colleges in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Shivamogga which have seen disturbances over the issue, have been given holiday on Tuesday.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, Kamal Pant, held a meeting with the senior police officers to discuss the security measures to be taken.

Advertising

Advertising

Schools, colleges , educational institutes and other sensitive areas have been provided with police security and patrolling has been intensified to ensure law and order. The High Court complex has also been provided with tight security cover.

An officer of the rank of DCP has been deployed to keep a tab on the social media.