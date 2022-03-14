Prohibitory orders in city for a week
Bengaluru
Prohibitory orders have been clamped in Bengaluru for the next one week and the city police sounded high alert in the wake of High court judgment on hijab issue on Tuesday. All types of gatherings, including protests and celebrations, have been banned.
Meanwhile, schools and colleges in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Shivamogga which have seen disturbances over the issue, have been given holiday on Tuesday.
Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, Kamal Pant, held a meeting with the senior police officers to discuss the security measures to be taken.
Schools, colleges , educational institutes and other sensitive areas have been provided with police security and patrolling has been intensified to ensure law and order. The High Court complex has also been provided with tight security cover.
An officer of the rank of DCP has been deployed to keep a tab on the social media.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.