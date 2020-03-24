Prohibitory orders in city; exit, entry points closed

Entry and exit points to the city will be closed effective Monday night till March 31 as the city police will enforce prohibitory orders under Section 144.

As part of a complete lockdown, City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has ordered shutting down 12 entry and exit points around the city. Public gathering of five or more persons has been prohibited and strict action under various provisions will be invoked against anyone defying the order, he said.

No vehicles will be allowed to enter or exit the city. Except goods vehicles carrying essential goods, no other vehicles will be allowed to ply, officials said, adding that this is applicable to KSRTC and BMTC buses, private carriers, cabs and autorickshaws.

All flyovers in and around the city will be shut down and the jurisdictional police have been asked to barricade the entry and exit points to manage the traffic. Police staff have been provided with transportation.

Mr. Rao reiterated that no paying guests facilities should shut down and the management has to arrange food for the inmates.

The prohibitory orders will mean that barring essential services, businesses, private transport and commercial establishments will have to remain closed. Police will initiate strict action if people step out unnecessarily, Mr. Rao said.

The decision was taken after the situation on Sunday evening when a large number of people were found moving around in the city soon after the Janata curfew came to an end.

“We are going to enforce strict action against people who come out on streets unnecessarily. We have provision under IPC section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) sections and also KP Act 30 (L) and government also brought epidemic act to initiate action against them. I hope people understand the situation and cooperate with and stay at home", Mr. Rao said.

He also said he had received calls about those with the quarantine stamps moving around in the city and urged citizens to call the police control room (100) in such cases. “These people will be picked up, arrested and sent to the government quarantine," he said.