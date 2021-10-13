Prohibitory orders in Bengaluru extended till October 25

Night curfew will be in force from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Police commissioner Kamal Pant extended prohibitory orders in Bengaluru till 6 a.m. of October 25. During this period, night curfew will be in force from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Though COVID-19 cases and the overall number of patients in Karnataka are declining steadily, there is a need to continue the five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccinate and adherence to COVID-19-appropriate behaviour to prevent any potential rise during the festive season. “Further, strict surveillance at the border posts set up in districts adjoining Kerala and Maharashtra States shall continue as per the prevailing circular/guidelines issued by Department of Health and Family Welfare,” he stated in the order.

Any violation of the prohibitory order will be dealt with under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020, and also under Section 188 of the IPC, according to the order.