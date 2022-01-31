Prohibitory orders in Bengaluru extended till February 15

Following the withdrawal of night curfew from Monday, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant extended prohibitory orders that will be in force till February 15.

The order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code also prohibits rallies, dharanas, congregations etc. Guests at marriage functions have been capped at 300 people if it is an outdoor event, and 200 if held in closed spaces.

This prohibitory order will remain in force in all parts of the Bengaluru City Police Commissionerate till 5 a.m. of February 15, 2022.

Any violation will be liable for prosecution under provisions of the Disaster Management Act, and the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, said Mr. Pant.