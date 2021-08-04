Prohibitory orders in Bengaluru as precaution against spread of COVID-19

Bengaluru

04 August 2021 17:54 IST

Police prohibit gathering of four or more persons in public places

Minutes after the swearing-in ceremony of the new Council of Ministers at Raj Bhavan, Police Commissioner Kamal Pant enforced prohibitory orders in and around Bengaluru restricting the assembly of four or more persons in public places.

The order, signed by Mr. Pant on August 1, was executed on August 4, with an explanation that prohibitory orders were issued on the recommendation of the State Disaster Management Committee on July 31 to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though the prohibitory orders are applicable across Bengaluru till August 16 midnight, bus stands, metro stations, railway stations and the airport have been exempted.

“Even though the number of positive cases in Bengaluru have come down substantially, it is considered necessary to impose certain restrictions in accordance with the government’s aim to prevent the spread of COVID-19 cases in the city,” says the order.

Any violations to the order will be liable for prosecution under the Disaster Management Act and Karnataka Epidemic Disease Act.