Bengaluru

18 May 2020 00:02 IST

The City Police Commissioner extended prohibitory orders for two more days in the city from Sunday following the MHA’s new guidelines on the lockdown.

Strict enforcement of prohibitory orders will apply to non essential activities from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. The prohibitory orders will see restriction on activities including transport, commercial other than essential services, educational institutes, hospitality industry, sports and recreation facilities, social, political and religious gatherings.

Advertising

Advertising

Permission for vehicle movement will remain as is. The police have been instructed to ensure enforcement in red zones and restricted areas.

Why you should pay for news - know more