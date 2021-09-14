Prohibitory orders extended till Sept. 27

Bengaluru

14 September 2021 00:43 IST

Night curfew will remain in force

Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Monday extended prohibitory orders in Bengaluru till the midnight of September 27. During this period, night curfew will remain in force from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The order restricts the assembly of more than four people in public places and activities except those which are permitted under the guidelines. Public places like bus stands, metro stations, railway stations and airports are exempt.

Any violations of this order will be dealt with under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020, and also under Section 188 of the IPC, the order said.

