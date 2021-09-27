Prohibitory orders extended in Bengaluru

The orders were issued by Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant.

27 September 2021 16:53 IST

Night curfew will remain in force from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Police Commissioner Kamal Pant extended prohibitory orders in Bengaluru till 6 a.m. of October 11. Night curfew will remain in force from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The order restricts the assembly of more than four persons in public places and activities except those which are permitted under the guidelines. Public places like bus stands, metro stations, railway stations and airports are exempt.

Any violations of this order will be dealt with under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020, and also under Section 188 of the IPC, according to the order.

