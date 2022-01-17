Bengaluru

Prohibitory order in Bengaluru extended till January 31

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant extended prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in the city till January 31, 5 p.m. The order was extended on January 17 after a review meeting by the Chief Secretary on the spread of COVID-19 in Bengaluru.

Any violation of the order shall be liable for prosecution under the Disaster Management Act, and under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, Mr. Pant said after reviewing the situation and directing the police to enforce COVID-19 guidelines.


