Programme on preventing addiction to drugs in Bengaluru

BENGALURU

15 December 2020 10:38 IST

The event was inaugurated by K.R. Venugopal, Vice Chancellor, Bangalore University

The NSS unit of University Law College, Bangalore University in association with NSS unit of Bangalore University on Monday organised a programme on ‘Prevention of Drug Addiction: Psychological and legal perspectives’, which also marked the inauguration of NSS activities for 2020-21.

The event was inaugurated by K.R. Venugopal, Vice Chancellor, Bangalore University who stated that drugs are harmful to the youth and hinders national development. He emphasised the need to create awareness regarding the same and the role of youth in undertaking efforts to create awareness.

In his presidential address, Prof. Nadagoudar highlighted the need to provide accurate information regarding the harmful consequences of drug addiction and further stated that the discourse around this issue should be widespread.

Advertising

Advertising