Prof. Gita Chadha appointed Obaid Siddiqi Chair in NCBS Bengaluru

July 03, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

Prof. Gita Chadha has been appointed Obaid Siddiqi Chair in the History and Culture of Science, at the archives, at National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), Bengaluru.

The Obaid Siddiqi Chair has been set up at the intersection of the practice of science, its history and culture, and is awarded to eminent scholars whose work spans these disciplines. Named after Obaid Siddiqi, founder of the Molecular Biology Unit at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) and whose vision led to the development of NCBS, the Chair is supported by TNQ Technologies.

Until April 2023, Prof. Chadha was in the Department of Sociology, University of Mumbai. She will start her position at NCBS in August 2023. Her scholarship covers the areas of science studies, visual cultures, and pedagogy.

“Located in the social sciences, Gita foregrounds a rich discussion about feminist and more marginalized perspectives in the sciences, and will enrich our archives in these domains,” said Prof. Satyajit Mayor, Chair of the Obaid Siddiqi Chair Review Committee.

Feminist perspective

NCBS said Prof. Chadha brings an intersectional feminist perspective to discussions of the study of science in India. “Beginning with exploring questions of who gets to do science and who does not, she hopes to initiate deeper conversations on its practice, method and on the social construction of scientific knowledge. These dimensions, she suggests, are interlinked,” according to the NCBS.

At the archives, through a collection of oral narratives, Prof. Chadha plans to document the experiences of men and masculinities in science, with the aim of highlighting gendered cultures in science.

Using principles of feminist archiving, she hopes to make visible the life and work of women in science. She will also conduct short workshops on the relationship between science and culture.

The previous Chair, Prof. G.N. Devy, is involved in research on the pre-history and history of Indian civilization from a linguistic perspective, dating back to 12,000 years ago. He will deliver the Obaid Siddiqi lecture (at Mount Carmel College at 4 p.m. on July 13, 14 and 15), and will speak about India as a linguistic civilisation.

