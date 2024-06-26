Probing theft of 11-month-old boy, Tumakuru police catch child trafficking gang that had sold at least nine babies in last two years

Investigating the theft of a 11-month-old boy, the Tumakuru police unearthed an infant trafficking racket and arrested a gang of five, including three nurses, allegedly involved in selling newborn babies to prospective clients. The gang reportedly has been active for the past two years and sold nine toddlers, said the police.

The accused on June 9 sneaked into a house and stole the 11-month-old boy, Raki, while the family was asleep in another room, near Channabasaveshwara temple, Tumakuru city, according to the police.

District Superintendent of Police K.V. Ashok formed a special team which tracked down Ramakrishna and his associate Hanumantharaju, who were working as daily-wage labourers. Based on their information, the police arrested Mubarak, a tamarind dealer from Belluru Cross, and rescued Raki.

According to the police, Mubarak had three daughters and wanted a son. He approached the accused through Mahesh, a manager of a private hospital, and allegedly offered ₹1.7 lakh. Mahesh, in turn, engaged Ramakrishna and Hanumantharaju and allegedly gave them ₹30,000 each after they handed over Raki.

The police arrested Mahesh and two other staff nurses, working in private hospitals, identified as Soujanya and Poornima, for allegedly being part of the racket. During questioning, the accused reportedly confessed to have operated for the last two years and to have sold nine babies to different couples.

The police have now rescued five children, including Raki, who have been reunited with their parents. Three other children have been handed over to an adoption centre of the Child Welfare Committee for rehabilitation.

The police are now trying to track down the mothers of three babies. The police have also found that one among the nine children had died a few months after being given to a couple, owing to premature delivery complications.

Inquiries revealed that the accused would target unwed single mothers at the hospital, who had come to terminate the unwanted pregnancies. The accused would lure them with money and sell their children to couples who wanted children.

The police have seized a car, ₹50,000 in cash, and four mobile phones from the accused. Further investigation is under way.

