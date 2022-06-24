Probe ordered into substandard road works

Staff Reporter June 24, 2022 20:05 IST

‘Sinkhole was near the road where the Prime Minister passed by and was not part of the route he took’

Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath has ordered a probe into substandard road works in Mariyappanapalya and near Nagarbhavi Circle around Jnanabharathi campus, where the works were taken up ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit recently. Responding to queries on a sinkhole on the road ahead of Nagarbhavi Circle, Mr. Nath said the sinkhole had appeared on a road stretch that the civic body asphalted in November 2021 and redone recently. “The sinkhole appeared because of water leakage. It is near the road where the Prime Minister passed by and not part of the route he took,” he said, adding the Prime Minister’s Office had sought a report on the same. “I have directed P. N. Ravindra, Special Commissioner (Projects), BBMP, to conduct an inquiry into the incident. After he files his report, officials responsible will be held to account and the report will be submitted to the PMO through the Chief Secretary,” he said. Mr. Nath has also ordered a probe on substandard road works in Mariyappanapalya. The media had reported that on a newly asphalted road, the asphalt layer had come off.



