Probe ordered into allegation of UKG child being failed in test

February 09, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated February 10, 2023 11:31 am IST - Bengaluru

The parent of a six-year-old child studying in UKG at Anekal has alleged that the school “failed” his daughter in a test, contrary to rules. As his post on social media went viral, drawing the ire of many, including former Minister S. Suresh Kumar, the Department of School Education and Literacy has ordered an inquiry.

St. Joseph Chaminade Academy had conducted a unit test before the December break in which the child got 62.5%, but was declared “fail” in rhymes, a subject in which she secured only five marks out of 40.

The child’s parent Manoj Badal took to social media to flag the issue, reportedly after his efforts to sort out the issue with the school failed. “Being declared “fail” is beyond her understanding and will likely cause her mental trauma too,” he said.

School’s contention

However, Saju Chittadiyil Augusty, principal of the school, claimed that the student being declared “fail” was a “software error” and the school does not fail students. “Moreover, we are in the middle of the academic year and this is regarding only a test. The school does not detain students. We have given a progress report to parents which doesn’t mention “fail”, but the child has been given a ‘C’ grade in a subject. But, on the mobile app the software used declares any student who has scored less than 35% as fail. We will fix this,” he said.

Development educationist Niranjanaradhya V.P. said this incident only showed the ignorance and lack of pedagogical understanding of the school management. “Failing a child of UKG is a violation of sections 16, 17 and 29 of the RTE Act, 2009”, he said. Baylanjanappa, DDPI, Bengaluru South, said the school had been issued a notice and an inquiry was under way.