Probe ordered after actor Darshan’s photo of smoking with coffee inside prison goes viral

The Prisons and Correctional Services Department has launched a probe into a photo showing jailed Kannada film actor Darshan smoking with a coffee mug in hand, allegedly inside Parappana Agrahara Central Prison Complex, which went viral on Sunday, August 25.

The photo shows Darshan holding a coffee mug while sitting on a chair in a lawn along with three others, two among them said to be rowdy sheeters and his manager who is also accused in the murder case for which the actor is in jail. He is also seen holding a cigarette in his left hand and chatting cheerfully. The photograph seems to be taken from a window of the opposite building. Even as the photograph went viral, a Kannada news channel even aired the recording of a video call of Darshan interacting with one of his fans and claimed that the call was made from inside the prison.

This comes days after the High court rejected his plea for home food citing health conditions. Earlier too there were allegations of preferential treatment to the actor, who is lodged in the prison in judicial custody, in connection with a case where he along with 16 other associates allegedly killed one of his fan Renkaswamy, for allegedly sending lewd messages to his partner. However, the Home Department had denied these allegations earlier.

Malini Krishnamurthy, Director General, Prisons and Correctional Services, has asked senior officials to visit the prison, conduct an inquiry, and submit a report on the same, including whether the photograph was genuinely taken inside the prison and whether the actor is being given any preferential treatment.

Meanwhile, N. Ravikumar, BJP MLC, came down heavily on the State government over alleged preferential treatment given to the jailed actor. “The photo indicates that Darshan may be getting all kinds of facilities inside the prison. The government should take strict action against the erring officials to ensure such incidents are not repeated,” he said.

